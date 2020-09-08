WashPost: House Democrats to probe Louis DeJoy GOP contributions claims

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said late Monday the panel will investigate allegations that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's former company reimbursed employees for donations to Republican campaigns, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: Such action would violate campaign finance law if it had taken place at the Trump and GOP donor's former firm New Breed in North Carolina, as alleged.

Maloney said in a statement calling for DeJoy's "immediate suspension" that he "may have lied to her committee under oath," per WashPost.

She added that DeJoy faced "criminal exposure" if the allegations were proven and "also for lying to our committee under oath."

What they're saying: Monty Hagler, a spokesperson for DeJoy, said in a statement previously to the Washington Post Sunday, when it first reported the allegations, that DeJoy "was never notified" by employees at New Breed "of any pressure they might have felt to make a political contribution."

DeJoy "believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations," he added.

Of note: When asked on Monday about the allegations and whether there should be an investigation, President Trump said: "Sure."

Asked if DeJoy should lose his job if the allegations are proven to be true, Trump said: "Yeah, if something can be proven that he did something wrong, always."

Trump said he didn't "know too much about" the claims, stressing that DeJoy is a "very respected man" before adding: "I think he’s a very honest guy, but we’ll see."

Background: The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed DeJoy on Sept. 3 for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service and information about mail delivery delays.