WashPost: House Democrats to probe Louis DeJoy GOP contributions claims

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during an August hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill. Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said late Monday the panel will investigate allegations that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's former company reimbursed employees for donations to Republican campaigns, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: Such action would violate campaign finance law if it had taken place at the Trump and GOP donor's former firm New Breed in North Carolina, as alleged.

  • Maloney said in a statement calling for DeJoy's "immediate suspension" that he "may have lied to her committee under oath," per WashPost.
  • She added that DeJoy faced "criminal exposure" if the allegations were proven and "also for lying to our committee under oath."

What they're saying: Monty Hagler, a spokesperson for DeJoy, said in a statement previously to the Washington Post Sunday, when it first reported the allegations, that DeJoy "was never notified" by employees at New Breed "of any pressure they might have felt to make a political contribution."

  • DeJoy "believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations," he added.

Of note: When asked on Monday about the allegations and whether there should be an investigation, President Trump said: "Sure."

  • Asked if DeJoy should lose his job if the allegations are proven to be true, Trump said: "Yeah, if something can be proven that he did something wrong, always."
  • Trump said he didn't "know too much about" the claims, stressing that DeJoy is a "very respected man" before adding: "I think he’s a very honest guy, but we’ll see."

Background: The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed DeJoy on Sept. 3 for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service and information about mail delivery delays.

  • DeJoy denied in a combative hearing before the committee on Aug. 24 that he was seeking to "sabotage" election mail, but would not commit to reversing changes.
  • Representatives for Maloney and the Postal Service did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 27,249,308 — Total deaths: 890,971— Total recoveries: 18,213,294Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 6,300,075 — Total deaths: 189,182 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Trump says he's "taking the high road" by not meeting with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus deal
  4. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed" A new era of worker malaise
  5. States: New York's infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  6. World: Spain becomes first Western European country to top 500,000 cases as U.K. and France see spikes — India's infections surge to second highest in the world
  7. 1 🚴🏽 thing: Peloton plans on cheaper new options as gyms stay closed
Historic wildfires force national forests to close across California

A firefighter douses flames as they push toward homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California, on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California's wildfires and record-breaking heat wave have forced the National Forest Service to temporarily close forests, trails and campgrounds across the state on Monday evening, the Los Angeles Times reports. All in Southern California were closed.

What's happening: Red flag warnings have been issued across California, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes. Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's biggest utility, warned that it might cut power late Monday "to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines." Some 158,000 customers in 21 counties could be affected, including in the Bay Area, per ABC 7.

California wildfires raze a record 2 million acres

A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

7,563 wildfires in California have burned across 2,178,015 acres this year, killing eight people and destroying or damaging 3,867 structures as of Monday, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes in the state, per Cal Fire.

Why it matters: It's the most land burned by wildfires in California on record. The size of land charred is 10 times bigger than New York City.

