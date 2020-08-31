2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Aug. 24. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Monday she would issue a subpoena to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, claiming that he had failed to respond to a voluntary request for documents.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices that they fear could delay election mail, disenfranchise voters and delay election results. DeJoy denied in a combative hearing before the committee last week that he was seeking to "sabotage" election mail, but he would not commit to reversing changes.

  • DeJoy said in a letter to the committee that he trusts his testimony "clarified any outstanding questions you had."
  • He has "not produced a single additional document since the House and Senate hearings were held," according to Maloney.

Details: The subpoena requests all documents "referring or relating to proposed or actual changes to operations, policies, practices, or standards."

  • It asks that DeJoy share communications between him and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and any other White House officials or members of the Trump campaign.
  • It also asks for the term sheet for the $10 billion loan to the USPS from the CARES Act.

What she's saying: “This subpoena includes in one place many requests previously made by Members of the House and Senate in writing and directly to Mr. DeJoy during his in-person testimony,” Maloney wrote. 

  • “The subpoena clarifies a number of previous requests based on information obtained to date in order to ensure that it captures all documents within the requested categories, and it also makes clear as a legal matter that the production of these documents is mandatory.”

Worth noting: Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb is also reviewing the policy changes, along with potential conflicts of interest involving DeJoy, following a request from Democrats.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rubio: Congressional oversight of intelligence faces "historic crisis"

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Marco Rubio during an August hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Saturday criticized an Office of the Director of National Intelligence decision to cancel in-person briefings with Congress on election security issues, but also claimed leaks by members of Congress are part of the problem.

What he's saying: “Congressional oversight of intelligence activities now faces a historic crisis," Rubio said in a statement. "Intelligence agencies have a legal obligation to keep Congress informed of their activities. And members of Congress have a legal obligation to not divulge classified information. In my short time as Acting Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I have witnessed firsthand how this delicate balance has been destroyed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "rooting for chaos"

Joe Biden on Monday gave his most forceful counterargument to President Trump on the issue of law and order, arguing in Pittsburgh there would be more violence in America if the president is re-elected.

What he's saying: "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America," Biden said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court denies Michael Flynn's request to immediately drop case

Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an 8-2 ruling on Monday denying former national security adviser Michael Flynn's petition to force a federal judge to immediately drop his criminal case, as requested by the Justice Department.

Why it matters: The ruling will allow District Judge Emmet Sullivan to hold hearings to discuss the motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow