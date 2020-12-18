Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Democrats try to tuck Pentagon waiver into spending bill

General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats are trying to tuck a waiver allowing retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as President-elect Joe Biden's defense secretary into a year-end government funding bill that must pass by tonight to avoid a shutdown, three sources familiar with the push tell Axios.

Why it matters: Attaching the waiver to the omnibus would give political cover to some Democrats, including at least four on the Senate Armed Services Committee who have already gone on record opposing it.

  • Austin, a four-star Army general who retired in 2016, has not yet been out of uniform for seven years as required by law.
  • If the move succeeds, Austin still would need to win confirmed from a Senate majority, but this would clear a hurdle that has complicated his prospects.

Driving the news: During 11th-hour negotiations Thursday night, while haggling with Republicans over the final details for a coronavirus stimulus bill, Democrats made a bid to add the waiver.

  • They pointed to the 2016 year-end spending legislation, during which Congress provided for an expedited procedure for Trump's first defense secretary, Jim Mattis, also a retired four star general who required a waiver.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was minority leader at the time, slammed that effort, saying, “The American people are entitled to regular order and thoughtful scrutiny of nominees and any potential waivers." But Mattis ultimately received his waiver in 2017, passing 81-17 in the Senate and 268-151 in the House.

What we're hearing: Many Republicans support granting Austin a waiver and recognize the hypocrisy of not doing so. But the GOP rejected Democrats request, saying they want the same process that was given to Mattis: hold hearings on the waiver, committee votes, and floor votes.  

Go deeper

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
Dec 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi's Interior play

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nancy Pelosi's public endorsement of Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary alleviates pressure on the House speaker from Native American groups — and throws it right back on Biden to put the New Mexico Democrat in his Cabinet.

Why it matters: The president-elect has been casting about to find an Interior secretary he both desires and adds diversity to a Cabinet he's pledged will resemble the American people. The Democrats' fear about losing their slim majority in the House had given him a reason not to pick Haaland, despite her wide tribal backing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJonathan Swan
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios.

The latest: Biden transition director Yohannes Abraham contradicted the Pentagon's official response to this story on Friday afternoon, telling reporters, "Let me be clear: there was no mutually agreed upon holiday break. In fact, we think it's important that briefings and other engagements continue during this period, as there's no time to spare."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Photo: Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden will receive their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in public on Monday in order "to send a clear message to the public, that it's safe and consistent with security and medical protocols," incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday.

Why it matters: Biden is 78 years old, meaning he is at-risk for severe coronavirus infection. Dozens of White House staff and members of President Trump's inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few months of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow