Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

  • In Congress, and particularly a 50-50 split Senate, taking advantage of urgency is vital.
  • Pushing action off to 2022 is a buzz-kill.

What we're hearing: Democratic leaders are already looking at setting new deadlines in early 2022 to renew that sense of urgency.

  • But the problems they face now — including pushback from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the child tax credit and overall price tag, as well as disagreements over the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT) — will likely follow them into the new year.

What they're saying: "My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week," Biden said in a statement on Thursday. "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead."

What's next: The Senate is now attempting to make the push to change Senate rules — thus making it easier to pass voting rights legislation — front and center. A breakthrough on a potential deal remains far off.

  • Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with a series of Senate Democrats via Zoom on Tuesday.
  • The group included Manchin, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Angus King (I-Maine), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), according to a person familiar with the call.

Tester told Axios it was a productive meeting but said Manchin “isn’t there yet."

  • Klobuchar said Biden has been very engaged, and said he's being "realistic" about what they can expect.
  • She said he also knows there are members — read: Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who don’t want to mess directly with the filibuster.

The only real, remaining issue between members and their holiday recess: approving a series of Biden's nominees.

  • Schumer is pushing through a package of 21 judicial, ambassadorial and other nominees, and may try for more in a last-ditch attempt to use senators' eagerness to get home as fuel for chipping away at the historically large slate of officials they need to confirm.
  • GOP leaders were hopeful early Thursday they could reach a deal to help speed up the voting process.
  • However, Schumer and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) failed to break their stalemate over nominees. Cruz is delaying action on more than 50 nominees, using it as leverage to secure a vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions.
  • If no deal is reached, senators could be forced to stay the weekend, and potentially into early next week, to vote through each nominee after a lengthy debating procedure forced by Cruz.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Schumer moves to confirm ambassadors

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking a procedural step to confirm more than 20 of President Biden‘s stalled judicial and ambassadorial nominees without agreement from Republicans.

Why it matters: By filing cloture on nominees Wednesday evening, Schumer made the opening move in a potentially lengthy confirmation process that will start on Friday — and extend into late-night, weekend and potential Christmas-week votes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden and Manchin deadlocked on length of BBB programs

Reporters trail Sen. Joe Manchin after the weekly Democrats caucus luncheon at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the Build Back Better agenda should be funded, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The impasse all but guarantees the Senate will delay a vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year. It's also an indication Biden is willing to hold out for a bigger deal, as opposed to a faster one.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Senate Dem "frustrated and disappointed" by Manchin

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told reporters on Thursday that he is "stunned" by Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) opposition to a one-year extension of the child tax credit included in the Build Back Better deal.

What he's saying: Durbin said he was "frustrated and disappointed" because it seems unlikely that the legislation will be headed to President Biden's desk soon. "We missed an opportunity, but I'm not giving up."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

