Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

In Congress, and particularly a 50-50 split Senate, taking advantage of urgency is vital.

Pushing action off to 2022 is a buzz-kill.

What we're hearing: Democratic leaders are already looking at setting new deadlines in early 2022 to renew that sense of urgency.

But the problems they face now — including pushback from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the child tax credit and overall price tag, as well as disagreements over the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT) — will likely follow them into the new year.

What they're saying: "My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week," Biden said in a statement on Thursday. "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead."

What's next: The Senate is now attempting to make the push to change Senate rules — thus making it easier to pass voting rights legislation — front and center. A breakthrough on a potential deal remains far off.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with a series of Senate Democrats via Zoom on Tuesday.

The group included Manchin, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Angus King (I-Maine), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), according to a person familiar with the call.

Tester told Axios it was a productive meeting but said Manchin “isn’t there yet."

Klobuchar said Biden has been very engaged, and said he's being "realistic" about what they can expect.

She said he also knows there are members — read: Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who don’t want to mess directly with the filibuster.

The only real, remaining issue between members and their holiday recess: approving a series of Biden's nominees.