Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden acknowledges Build Back Better bill likely won't be passed this year

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Thursday that his discussions with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the Build Back Better agenda will continue into next week, all but guaranteeing the Senate won't vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year.

Driving the news: Biden and Manchin are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the package should be funded, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

What he's saying: "Senator Manchin has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September," the president said in a statement late Thursday.

  • "I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," he added.
"It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote. We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead; Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible."

Worth noting: Biden also said he spoke with several senators on the need to move on "vital" voting rights legislation.

  • "We must ... make progress on this as quickly as possible," he said.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden and Manchin deadlocked on length of BBB programs

Reporters trail Sen. Joe Manchin after the weekly Democrats caucus luncheon at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the Build Back Better agenda should be funded, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The impasse all but guarantees the Senate will delay a vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year. It's also an indication Biden is willing to hold out for a bigger deal, as opposed to a faster one.

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Senate Dem "frustrated and disappointed" by Manchin

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told reporters on Thursday that he is "stunned" by Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) opposition to a one-year extension of the child tax credit included in the Build Back Better deal.

What he's saying: Durbin said he was "frustrated and disappointed" because it seems unlikely that the legislation will be headed to President Biden's desk soon. "We missed an opportunity, but I'm not giving up."

Sophia Cai
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

MLK family: "No celebration without legislation"

Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in January 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.

