Biden acknowledges Build Back Better bill likely won't be passed this year

President Biden said Thursday that his discussions with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the Build Back Better agenda will continue into next week, all but guaranteeing the Senate won't vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year.

Driving the news: Biden and Manchin are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the package should be funded, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

What he's saying: "Senator Manchin has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September," the president said in a statement late Thursday.

"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," he added.

"It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote. We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead; Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible."

Worth noting: Biden also said he spoke with several senators on the need to move on "vital" voting rights legislation.