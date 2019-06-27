She's too young to run in 2020, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got a welcome worthy of a winning presidential candidate on '"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," coming on to a standing ovation Wednesday night.

Details: Once the chants of "AOC" died down, she told host Stephen Colbert who she thought triumphed in the first Democratic debate of the 2020 cycle that had just finished. "I really do think this was a breakaway night," she said. "I think Elizabeth Warren really distinguished herself, I think Julian Castro really distinguished himself. I think Cory Booker did a great job in talking about criminal justice."