26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Voter turnout breaks New Hampshire Democratic primary record

Orion Rummler

Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in New Hampshire on Feb. 11. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New Hampshire voters broke the state's 2008 record this week for the most votes cast in a New Hampshire Democratic primary election, the party announced Wednesday.

By the numbers: More than 300,000 Democratic votes were cast on Tuesday — easily breaking 2008's record of 288,000 votes — while roughy 156,000 Republican votes were cast, per New Hampshire's secretary of state.

The big picture: Sen. Bernie Sanders' victory in the New Hampshire primary marks the first concrete win of the 2020 primary season, after last week's caucuses were delayed due to software failures and reporting errors.

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Ursula Perano

Biden and Warren disappoint in New Hampshire primary

Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to finish in fifth place in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, AP projects, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth.

Why it matters: The 2020 race has long been a four-way fight that includes Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been inching upward.

Rashaan Ayesh

Boston Globe calls for end of first-in-the-nation tradition

Photo: Robyn Peck/Getty Images

The Boston Globe's editorial board called Wednesday for the end of the first-in-the-nation presidential votes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The state of play: The paper is a regional powerhouse in New Hampshire and withheld its endorsement of a Democratic candidate until the state votes in its primary next week.

