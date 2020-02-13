Voter turnout breaks New Hampshire Democratic primary record

New Hampshire voters broke the state's 2008 record this week for the most votes cast in a New Hampshire Democratic primary election, the party announced Wednesday.

By the numbers: More than 300,000 Democratic votes were cast on Tuesday — easily breaking 2008's record of 288,000 votes — while roughy 156,000 Republican votes were cast, per New Hampshire's secretary of state.

The big picture: Sen. Bernie Sanders' victory in the New Hampshire primary marks the first concrete win of the 2020 primary season, after last week's caucuses were delayed due to software failures and reporting errors.

