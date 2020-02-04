Top Democrats react to "quality checks" at Iowa Caucuses

Democratic candidates had to improvise to keep supporters entertained Monday, as they took the stage to address the "quality checks" that delayed results in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses past 11 p.m. local time.

What's happening: "Looks like it's going to be a long night, but I'm feeling good," said former Vice President Joe Biden when he took the stage in Des Moines. Speaking just before him, Sen. Amy Klobuchar urged to supporters to "stay up. Let's stay in good spirits."