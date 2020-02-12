Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Why it matters: Tuesday's results usher in the first concrete win of the 2020 primary season. Sanders and Buttigieg each claimed victory in Iowa following errors in caucus reporting and have asked for partial recanvasses.

Based on current results released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg narrowly took home the most pledged delegates, which ultimately determine the party nominee.

Next up are the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primaries, both states where Sanders is polling well.

Buttigieg is likely to face a tough go in those two states, which are significantly less white than Iowa and New Hampshire. The former mayor has largely struggled to gain traction with voters of color.

The big picture: New Hampshire was a sort of homecoming for Sanders after he firmly won the state in the 2016 primaries against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

While Sanders has faced concerns over electability, polling shows him making gains nationally. A national Quinnipac poll released Monday showed the senator in a commanding lead at 25% while former Vice President Joe Biden trailed in second at 17%.

Sanders at his speech tonight: "With victories behind us, popular vote in Iowa and the victory here tonight, we're going to Nevada. We're going to South Carolina. We're going to win those states as well."

"I want to take the opportunity to express my appreciation and respect for all of the Democratic candidates we ran against ... I can tell you with absolute certainty, and I know I speak for every one of the Democratic candidates, is that no matter who wins — and we certainly hope it's going to be us — we're going to unite together."

