Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Ursula Perano
Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Why it matters: Tuesday's results usher in the first concrete win of the 2020 primary season. Sanders and Buttigieg each claimed victory in Iowa following errors in caucus reporting and have asked for partial recanvasses.

  • Based on current results released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg narrowly took home the most pledged delegates, which ultimately determine the party nominee.
  • Next up are the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primaries, both states where Sanders is polling well.
  • Buttigieg is likely to face a tough go in those two states, which are significantly less white than Iowa and New Hampshire. The former mayor has largely struggled to gain traction with voters of color.

The big picture: New Hampshire was a sort of homecoming for Sanders after he firmly won the state in the 2016 primaries against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

  • While Sanders has faced concerns over electability, polling shows him making gains nationally. A national Quinnipac poll released Monday showed the senator in a commanding lead at 25% while former Vice President Joe Biden trailed in second at 17%.

Sanders at his speech tonight: "With victories behind us, popular vote in Iowa and the victory here tonight, we're going to Nevada. We're going to South Carolina. We're going to win those states as well."

  • "I want to take the opportunity to express my appreciation and respect for all of the Democratic candidates we ran against ... I can tell you with absolute certainty, and I know I speak for every one of the Democratic candidates, is that no matter who wins — and we certainly hope it's going to be us — we're going to unite together."

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

What to watch for at tonight's Democratic debate

Candidates at the last Democratic debate in Iowa. Photo: Robyn Beck/Getty Images

The biggest story heading into New Hampshire is Pete Buttigieg's meteoric rise, which has the potential to shift the dynamics of the primary field and is rattling his rivals to his left and right.

The state of play: Following his strong showing in Iowa, Buttigieg jumped 12 percentage points in a New Hampshire poll between Monday (the day of the Iowa caucus) and Thursday, and his opponents are saying his name more regularly in their stump speeches throughout the state.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Polls show Buttigieg bounce after debate night

Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg moved into a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, in a Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released Friday night.

By the numbers: Buttigieg is at 25% and Sanders polls at 24%. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was at 14% and Joe Biden was only at 11%. The margin of error is 4.4 points.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

The Sanders surge shapes the Iowa caucuses

Data: Axios research; Note: (*) indicates a year where the majority was uncommitted; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bernie Sanders' momentum is shaping the final hours of the race to win tonight's Iowa caucuses, forcing his rivals to lower expectations and feeding the Democratic establishment's fears about what a Sanders victory could do to the party.

The state of play: Advisers to Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are already insisting that Iowa's not everything in advance of possible disappointments tonight. "We view Iowa as the beginning, not the end," Biden adviser Symone Sanders said Sunday.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy