A senior Democratic official pulled out of a fundraiser for Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.) on Wednesday following uproar over his anti-abortion stance as Lipinski gears up to face a progressive primary challenger who supports abortion rights, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: Rep. Cheri Bustos' (D-Ill.) decision to withdraw from the Lipinski fundraiser highlights how crucial Democratic support for abortion rights has become in the wake of national abortion restrictions.