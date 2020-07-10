Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Friday told CNN that he believes the Trump administration should move to require the use of face masks during air travel amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The big picture: Delta already requires passengers to wear masks during its flights, but Bastian says it can be difficult to enforce that directive if passengers refuse — and he's not sure if other airlines would be on board.

What he's saying: "I feel strongly about it. But I'm not sure some of my peers and other airlines feel the same way. So as a practical matter, I'm not sure it's gonna happen," Bastian told CNN.

"I think I can speak for corporate America: We're all frustrated with the politicization of safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees, as well as our customers."

