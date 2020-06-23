Delta CEO: "I'm not going to judge" Trump

The CEO of Delta Air Lines repeatedly declined to comment on President Trump's handling of protests over police brutality, claiming that he "can't speak to the president's actions."

"I'm speaking to the people that I'm accountable to. I think their ... top of mind is not what the president is doing in D.C.," Ed Bastian told Jim VandeHei in an interview for "Axios on HBO."

The big picture: Delta is among the major corporations vowing to do better after the death of George Floyd.