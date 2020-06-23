Delta CEO: "I'm not going to judge" Trump
The CEO of Delta Air Lines repeatedly declined to comment on President Trump's handling of protests over police brutality, claiming that he "can't speak to the president's actions."
- "I'm speaking to the people that I'm accountable to. I think their ... top of mind is not what the president is doing in D.C.," Ed Bastian told Jim VandeHei in an interview for "Axios on HBO."
The big picture: Delta is among the major corporations vowing to do better after the death of George Floyd.
- "We've made a lot of effort with respect to increasing not just the diversity content of our leadership team and organization, but our sensitivity bias training that we've been doing," he told "Axios on HBO." "We're going to bring in leaders, African American leaders. We've got to be educated."
- Delta does not have a black executive among its 11-member leadership team.
- Bastian has led Delta since 2016 and said he should be held "personally accountable" if he departs without a more diverse team.