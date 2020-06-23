56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Delta CEO: "I'm not going to judge" Trump

The CEO of Delta Air Lines repeatedly declined to comment on President Trump's handling of protests over police brutality, claiming that he "can't speak to the president's actions."

  • "I'm speaking to the people that I'm accountable to. I think their ... top of mind is not what the president is doing in D.C.," Ed Bastian told Jim VandeHei in an interview for "Axios on HBO."

The big picture: Delta is among the major corporations vowing to do better after the death of George Floyd.

  • "We've made a lot of effort with respect to increasing not just the diversity content of our leadership team and organization, but our sensitivity bias training that we've been doing," he told "Axios on HBO." "We're going to bring in leaders, African American leaders. We've got to be educated."
  • Delta does not have a black executive among its 11-member leadership team.
  • Bastian has led Delta since 2016 and said he should be held "personally accountable" if he departs without a more diverse team.

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei discusses the future of air travel with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.

Politics & Policy

Larry Kudlow: "I don't accept the view of systemic racism"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow doesn't believe there is systemic racism in the United States, citing the election of former President Barack Obama.

  • "I don't accept the view of systemic racism. I think there is racism in pockets of this country, but I do not believe it is systemic," Kudlow told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO."
  • "You have as evidence of that view, our first black president, just a few years back, won two terms, and I regarded that with pride as an American."
Politics & Policy

Kudlow disputes Navarro's claims that China trade talks are off

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in January. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow disputed comments from Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said Monday night on Fox News the U.S.-China trade deal is "over."

Details: "The U.S. remains engaged with China over the phase one trade deal signed last January and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer the deal is going well. President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Kudlow told me.

