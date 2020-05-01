Updated 36 mins ago - Economy & Business

More U.S. airlines require passengers to wear face masks on flights

Orion Rummler

A man wears a gas mask on a flight from Miami to Atlanta on April 23. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines and Delta Airlines announced on Thursday that passengers will be required to wear face masks on their flights starting in early May, joining Jet Blue and Frontier Airlines.

The big picture: Flight attendant unions have been pressuring the federal government to mandate face masks on planes, Politico reports. Employees at American and Delta were already required to wear masks.

What's next: American Airlines customers will be required to wear face masks beginning on May 11, while Delta will begin enforcing their policy for customers on May 4.

  • Delta's guidelines call for customers to wear masks at Delta Sky Clubs, board gate zones, jet bridges and during their flight, whereas American Airlines is only mandating that customers wear masks on flights.
  • American says it will give face masks and sanitizing wipes to customers. Delta did not specify if it would make masks available.
  • United Airlines is "strongly" encouraging customers to wear face masks and will provide them starting on May 4.

Between the lines: Passengers will not be allowed on airplanes if they are not wearing face masks, Delta spokesperson Michael Thomas told Axios in a statement. He said that masks would be provided for any customers who do not have a face covering.

  • American Airlines said they would give more guidance before the rule goes into place in May.

American Airlines and United Airlines reported first quarter net losses of $2.2 billion and and $1.7 billion on Thursday, as the industry reels from dwindling air travel.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash

Screenshot: MSNBC.

Vice President Mike Pence wore a face mask while touring a General Motors plant in Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday, after coming under fire for flouting the Mayo Clinic's mandatory face mask policy during a visit on Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that Pence, who has traveled all over the country as head of the White House's coronavirus task force, has publicly worn a face mask. The CDC issued guidance this month recommending that Americans wear face coverings to help stop the asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:00 p.m. ET: 3,253,181 — Total deaths: 233,080 — Total recoveries — 987,067Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:00 p.m. ET: 1,069,485 — Total deaths: 62,951 — Total recoveries — 126,527 — Total tested: 6,231,182Map.
  3. Public health: Capitol physician says he doesn't have enough tests for all senators — The seasonal return of influenza is set to further complicate the pandemic — The coming clash over the first vaccines.
  4. States: More protests in Michigan over stay-at-home restrictions — Kemp to lift Georgia's shelter-in-place order at midnight — Hogan says Maryland National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea.
  5. Business: Boeing declines government funding after raising $25B in bond deal — Fed expands coronavirus business loans, paving the way for oil relief — Restaurants gingerly test how to return.
  6. Tech: GOP senators unveil bill to police data use during pandemic.
  7. Trump administration: Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy