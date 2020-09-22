Commission releases topics for first presidential debate

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace has selected what topics he'll cover while moderating the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden next week.

What to watch: Topics for the Sept. 29 debate will include Trump and Biden's records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, economic policy, racism and the integrity of the election, the Commission for Presidential Debates announced on Tuesday. Each topic will receive 15 minutes of conversation and will be presented in no particular order.

The big picture: Biden and Trump will face off on the debate stage a total of three times before Election Day — Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will debate on Oct. 7.

Early voting and vote-by-mail in most states will begin well before Nov. 3, making each debate a potential last chance for the candidates to woo voters.

Wallace will be a closely watched moderator after a combative interview with Trump in July prompted attacks and allegations of bias by the president.

Go deeper: See the moderators for each debate