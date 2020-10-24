Post-debate poll finds Biden strong on every major issue

This is one of the bigger signs of trouble for President Trump that we've seen in a poll: Of the final debate's seven topics, Joe Biden won or tied on all seven when viewers in a massive Axios-SurveyMonkey sample were asked who they trusted more to handle the issue.

Why it matters: In a time of unprecedented colliding crises for the nation, the polling considered Biden to be vastly more competent.

In the SurveyMonkey poll for Axios that included 2,322 U.S. adults who watched the debate or followed coverage of it, viewers expressed a clear preference for Biden on the environment (by 19 points) ... issues of special concern to women (18 points) ... the coronavirus (12 points) ... ethics in government (11 points) ... issues of special concern to Black Americans (7 points).

Biden won by 1 point on foreign policy. Trump won by 2 points on crime and safety — statistical ties in the poll, which had a 3-point margin of error.

How Democratic debate viewers saw Biden's performance:

Graphic: SurveyMonkey for Axios

How Republican debate viewers saw Trump's performance:

Graphic: SurveyMonkey for Axios

How viewers saw the debate overall:

Graphic: SurveyMonkey for Axios

