Former Vice President Joe Biden emphasized the issue of domestic violence at the 5th Democratic debate Wednesday night, saying that we must "keep punching" at the issue to eliminate it.
BIDEN: "We, in fact, have to fundamentally change the culture, the culture of how women are treated ... No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs. So we have to just change the culture, period, and keep punching at it and punching at it. No, I really mean it. It's a gigantic issue, and we have to make it clear from the top, from the president on down that we will not tolerate it. We will not tolerate this culture."
Context: Biden sponsored the Violence Against Women Act and has worked to address violence against women on college campuses in his #ItsOnUs campaign.
