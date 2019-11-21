BIDEN: "We, in fact, have to fundamentally change the culture, the culture of how women are treated ... No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs. So we have to just change the culture, period, and keep punching at it and punching at it. No, I really mean it. It's a gigantic issue, and we have to make it clear from the top, from the president on down that we will not tolerate it. We will not tolerate this culture."

Context: Biden sponsored the Violence Against Women Act and has worked to address violence against women on college campuses in his #ItsOnUs campaign.

