Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Debate night: Democratic candidates name their top priorities

NBC's Chuck Todd asked all 10 candidates at the second night of the first Democratic debate on Thursday to name the top issue that they hope to accomplish.

What they said:

  • Marianne Williamson: Making America the best place in the world for a child to grow up.
  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper: Enacting a collaborative approach to climate change.
  • Andrew Yang: Giving $1,000 a month in universal basic income to every American over 18.
  • South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Fixing our democracy.
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden: Defeating Donald Trump, "period."
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): Taking on special interests.
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): A tax cut for the middle-class and working families.
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): A family bill of rights including universal pre-k, affordable daycare and paid leave.
  • Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Col.): Climate change.
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Cali.): Ending gun violence.

Go deeper: Democratic candidates name greatest geopolitical threat to U.S.

2020 Democratic debates