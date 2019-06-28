NBC's Chuck Todd asked all 10 candidates at the second night of the first Democratic debate on Thursday to name the top issue that they hope to accomplish.

What they said:

Marianne Williamson: Making America the best place in the world for a child to grow up.

Making America the best place in the world for a child to grow up. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper: Enacting a collaborative approach to climate change.

Enacting a collaborative approach to climate change. Andrew Yang: Giving $1,000 a month in universal basic income to every American over 18.

Giving $1,000 a month in universal basic income to every American over 18. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Fixing our democracy.

Fixing our democracy. Former Vice President Joe Biden: Defeating Donald Trump, "period."

Defeating Donald Trump, "period." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): Taking on special interests.

Taking on special interests. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): A tax cut for the middle-class and working families.

A tax cut for the middle-class and working families. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): A family bill of rights including universal pre-k, affordable daycare and paid leave.

A family bill of rights including universal pre-k, affordable daycare and paid leave. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Col.): Climate change.

Climate change. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Cali.): Ending gun violence.

