Ukraine says death toll reaches 59 in train station bombing
Fifty-nine people, including seven children, have died as a result of a missile strike at a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.
Driving the news: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said in a tweet that it will be sending a bloody children's toy to the United Nations as "proof of this barbaric crime."
The big picture: A missile hit the train station in Kramatorsk on Friday, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "thousands" were awaiting evacuation.
- The bombing represents another apparent instance of Russia targeting civilians in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.