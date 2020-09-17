12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Whistleblower says officials considered using "heat ray" on D.C. protesters

Trump walking back to the White House after standing for photos outside St John's Episcopal church across from Lafayette Square on June 1. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Federal officials stockpiled ammunition at the D.C Armory and sought crowd control devices before law enforcement forcibly cleared protesters from Lafayette Square in June, a whistleblower told Congress, per his written submissions to Congress.

Why it matters: D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco's testimony is a part of a congressional investigation into law enforcement's use of force against demonstrators protesting George Floyd's death in the square.

Context: "Developed by the military as a crowd dispersal tool decades ago, the ADS has largely been abandoned amid doubt of its effectiveness and ethical questions," USA Today notes.

Background: Federal forces flushed protesters from the park across from the White House on June 1, deploying tear gas, stun grenades and brute force, shoving demonstrators and members of the media with shields and batons.

  • They did so shortly before President Trump crossed the park to pose for photos with a Bible at St John's Episcopal Church — across the street from the square.

The big picture: The Trump administration argued afterward that protests had turned violent and officers were responding to fireworks, fires and thrown water bottles and rocks.

  • DeMarco testified in July that the use of force was an "unnecessary" and "unprovoked" escalation that he and his fellow National Guardsmen viewed as "deeply disturbing."
  • DeMarco testified that assault rifles was transferred from Fort Belvoir to the D.C. Armory on June 1 and that transfers of ammunition from states such as Missouri and Tennessee arrived in subsequent days.
  • By mid-June, about 7,000 rounds of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm ammunition rounds had been transferred to the D.C. Armory, DeMarco said, though he did not specify that the rounds may be used for.

Read DeMarco's written response, obtained and shared by NPR, via DocumentCloud:

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 29,763,811 — Total deaths: 939,456— Total recoveries: 20,225,145Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 6,629,880 — Total deaths: 196,752 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump" — McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump comments — Trump blames "blue states" for high coronavirus cases in U.S.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
Bill Barr: "All prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general"

Attorney General Bill Barr at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in July 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed accusations of political interference in criminal cases involving figures connected to President Trump during a speech at Michigan's Hillsdale College Wednesday night.

Details: "What exactly am I interfering with? Under the law, all prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general," Barr said, per the Washington Post and CNN.

One dead as Tropical Storm Sally sweeps Gulf Coast

A street flooded by Tropical Storm Sally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

"Catastrophic" flooding from Tropical Storm Sally spilled inland across eastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia on Wednesday evening, bringing peak winds down to 45 mph winds, per the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: Mayor Tony Kennon of Orange Beach, Ala. confirmed that one person died because of the storm, AP reports. Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, before later being downgraded. But the NHC warned "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" was continuing over parts of the Florida Panhandle and Southern Alabama.

