2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

National Guard officer challenges official account of Lafayette Square incident

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Army National Guard commander Adam DeMarco will testify on Tuesday that Park Police's use of force in the clearing of Lafayette Square last month was an "unnecessary" and "unprovoked" escalation that he and his fellow National Guardsmen viewed as "deeply disturbing."

Why it matters: DeMarco's testimony, previewed in a written statement released by the House Natural Resources Committee on Monday, contradicts statements made by Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump administration about the controversial clearing of protesters, which preceded President Trump's visit to St. John's Church for a photo op.

The big picture: Barr claims that there was "no correlation" between his decision to clear the park and Trump's visit to the church. He has accused the media of lying about the protesters outside of the White House being peaceful and denied that tear gas was used.

  • But DeMarco testified that the protesters "were behaving peacefully" from what he could observe, and that the "irritation" he felt from smoke canisters was consistent with the effects of tear gas, which he has been exposed to during Army training.
  • DeMarco also testified that he discovered "spent tear gas canisters" later that evening on the street nearby. A spokesman for Park Police has said it was a "mistake" for the agency to deny that tear gas was used.

What DeMarco is saying:

  • "The events I witnessed at Lafayette Square on the evening of June 1 were deeply disturbing to me, and to fellow National Guardsmen. Having served in a combat zone, and understanding how to assess threat environments, at no time did I feel threatened by the protestors or assess them to be violent."
  • "It was my observation that the use of force against demonstrators in the clearing operation was an unnecessary escalation of the use of force. From my observation, those demonstrators – our fellow American citizens -- were engaged in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights. Yet they were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force."
  • "As the late Representative John Lewis said, 'When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something, to do something.'"

Read the full statement.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldFadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

Google to keep workers at home through July 2021

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Google will keep its employees out of its offices and working from home through at least next July, the tech giant confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: It's the first major U.S. company to allow remote work for such an extended period in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the extension.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 16,330,977 — Total deaths: 650,029 — Total recoveries — 9,439,204Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,262,674 — Total deaths: 147,143 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Senate GOP to propose cutting weekly unemployment checks from $600 to $200.
  5. Tech: Google to keep workers at home through July 2021.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow