The Department of Defense approved the deployment of about 700 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops ahead of potential trucker protests timed around next week's State of the Union address, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Capitol riot has left officials wary of miscalculating security risks. The National Guard members will help with traffic control, the Pentagon said.

Local and federal agencies are warning of a potential truck convoy aimed at disrupting the event.

The demonstration is inspired by Canadian convoys that blocked U.S. border crossings to protest mask and vaccine mandates.

An organizer of one convoy told a local Fox affiliate he plans to drive from Pennsylvania to the Capitol Beltway on Wednesday to choke off D.C. traffic like a "giant boa constrictor."

Between the lines: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement to Axios that the troops were requested by the Capitol Police and D.C. government to help control traffic.

"Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help ... address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries," he said.

D.C.'s Department of Homeland Security said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has been briefed but that no permit application has been filed with the D.C. Police.

What's next: The Capitol Police said last week they are considering re-installing a fence used to secure the Capitol after Jan. 6 and during a rally in September.