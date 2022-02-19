Capitol Police plans for potential SOTU truck convoy

The Capitol Police said Friday they are planning “extra security” for President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1 in anticipation of a possible truck convoy aimed at disrupting the event.

Why it matters: The Capitol was rocked last year by a series of major security incidents, including the Jan. 6 riot and the Good Friday Attack, putting security officials on high alert in the face of risks.

Capitol Police have been deployed in large numbers during protests at the Capitol and Supreme Court buildings, including a September rally protesting the treatment of Jan. 6 riot defendants.

Driving the news: The Department of Homeland Security warned in a bulletin last week that truckers protesting vaccine mandates could make their way from California to Washington. D.C. for the speech.

The warning came as right-wingers in the U.S., most prominently Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), have celebrated similar convoys in Canada.

“I hope the truckers do come to America, and I hope they clog up cities,“ Paul told the Washington Post last week.

What they’re saying: ”Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union,” the Capitol Police said in a statement.

The department is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies including the D.C. police, U.S. Park Police, Secret Service and D.C. National Guard, the statement said.

”As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity.”

The Capitol Police Board is also briefing top lawmakers, including leadership and relevant committee chairs, on the possible convoy, according to Roll Call.

A fence around the inner perimeter of the Capitol, which was put up to protect the Capitol in the aftermath of Jan. 6 and was redeployed in advance of the September rally, could make another appearance.