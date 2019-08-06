Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio.) announced his support Tuesday for banning military-style weapons, limiting magazines and implementing so-called "red flag" legislation to "quickly identify people who are dangerous and remove their ability to harm others."

Why it matters: Turner previously served as mayor of Dayton, Ohio, and now represents the city — one of the 2 communities struck by mass shootings last weekend. In a statement, Turner wrote, "I understand not every shooting can be prevented or stopped from these measures, but I do believe these steps are essential."