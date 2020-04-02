1 hour ago - World

Pakistan overturns murder conviction in killing of U.S. journalist

Rebecca Falconer

A memorial for Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. Photo: Sion Touhig/Getty Images

A Pakistan appeals court has overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of the man convicted of killing U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reported early Thursday.

The big picture: Pearl, who was the Journal's South Asia correspondent, was abducted in Karachi in 2002 and later killed. British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh had his sentence reduced to seven years and three other men, who were originally given life sentences after being convicted, were acquitted, per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Ursula Perano

Colorado governor signs bill abolishing death penalty

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Monday abolishing the death penalty in the state.

Why it matters: This makes Colorado the 22nd state to abolish the death penalty, per the Colorado Sun. Polis also commuted the sentences of the only three inmates on the state's death row, who will instead serve life sentences with no parole.

Rashaan Ayesh

Harvey Weinstein lawyers ask for a five-year prison sentence

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Lawyers for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein are asking a New York court to consider a five-year sentence for their client due to his health and age, Reuters reports.

Backdrop: Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. Allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted and harassed women in Hollywood came to light nearly three years ago and helped spark the global #MeToo movement. He still faces charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Go deeper: Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Orion Rummler

Global #MeToo movement has resulted in 7 convictions, 4 charges of influential figures

Bill Cosby, Harvein Weinstein, and Larry Nassar. Photos: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images, Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images, and Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of powerful people — predominately men — have been accused of sexual offenses since the #MeToo movement went viral in 2017. After film producer Harvey Weinstein's conviction, four of them face charges, while seven have been convicted.

Why it matters: The #MeToo movement focused global attention on previously unchecked sexual misconduct, leading at least 201 powerful men to lose jobs or major positions. But the movement, dubbed a global reckoning, has had few legal consequences for the accused. Here are some of the most notable cases.

