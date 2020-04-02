A Pakistan appeals court has overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of the man convicted of killing U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reported early Thursday.

The big picture: Pearl, who was the Journal's South Asia correspondent, was abducted in Karachi in 2002 and later killed. British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh had his sentence reduced to seven years and three other men, who were originally given life sentences after being convicted, were acquitted, per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.