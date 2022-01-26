Youtube permanently bans Fox News host Dan Bongino

Fox News host Dan Bongino was permanently banned from Youtube on Wednesday, following his suspension from the platform last week for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy, a YouTube spokesperson told Axios.

Why it matters: The ban comes amid a push by right-wing media personalities, politicians and investors to create new social platforms that cater to conservatives. Some fringe conservatives, including Bongino, have alleged that social media platforms are biased against them.

Bongino is a shareholder of Rumble, a conservative alternative to YouTube, and Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter.

Worth noting: YouTube last week deactivated two channels linked to the Oath Keepers militia group, whose members were charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, the company told Axios’ Ashley Gold.

Catch up quick: YouTube suspended one of Bongino's YouTube channels on Jan. 20 after he posted a video questioning the efficacy of wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19.

He then tried to circumvent the one-week suspension by posting on a secondary channel during the suspension, prompting both channels to be terminated, the spokesperson told Axios.

What they're saying: “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account," the YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.