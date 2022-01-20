Exclusive: YouTube shuts down two Oath Keepers channels

YouTube has deactivated two channels linked to the Oath Keepers militia group whose members have been charged in relation to the January 6 Capitol riot, the company told Axios.

The big picture: Social media platforms that were used to plan or promote the Capitol attack have moved with varying degrees of speed to bar the accounts involved.

Driving the news: YouTube deactivated one channel named "Oath Keepers," which had less than 45,000 subscribers, and another belonging to the group's national leader Stewart Rhodes, which had less than 20 subscribers.

The channels broke the platform's creator responsibility guidelines, YouTube said.

Those guidelines state that if "significant evidence presented in a court of law against a creator for a very egregious crime, we may terminate their channel if its YouTube comment is closely related to the crime," said Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson.

"This termination follows evidence presented in federal indictments against the Oath Keepers and the charges against them and their role in the January 6 attacks."

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors alleged a group of Oath Keepers stockpiled an arsenal of rifles and ammunition in a hotel outside of D.C. as part of their operation to halt the electoral vote count on January 6, 2021.

Rhodes was arrested on charges related to January 6 earlier this month.

Why it matters: The two channels will no longer be able to disseminate information to their followers via YouTube.

Details: Per YouTube, the Oath Keepers will no longer be able to use, own or create any other YouTube channels, and YouTube will remove content or delete new channels re-uploading content from the deleted accounts.