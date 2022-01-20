Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: YouTube shuts down two Oath Keepers channels

Ashley Gold

Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers. (Photo: Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

YouTube has deactivated two channels linked to the Oath Keepers militia group whose members have been charged in relation to the January 6 Capitol riot, the company told Axios.

The big picture: Social media platforms that were used to plan or promote the Capitol attack have moved with varying degrees of speed to bar the accounts involved.

Driving the news: YouTube deactivated one channel named "Oath Keepers," which had less than 45,000 subscribers, and another belonging to the group's national leader Stewart Rhodes, which had less than 20 subscribers.

The channels broke the platform's creator responsibility guidelines, YouTube said.

  • Those guidelines state that if "significant evidence presented in a court of law against a creator for a very egregious crime, we may terminate their channel if its YouTube comment is closely related to the crime," said Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson.
  • "This termination follows evidence presented in federal indictments against the Oath Keepers and the charges against them and their role in the January 6 attacks."
  • In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors alleged a group of Oath Keepers stockpiled an arsenal of rifles and ammunition in a hotel outside of D.C. as part of their operation to halt the electoral vote count on January 6, 2021.
  • Rhodes was arrested on charges related to January 6 earlier this month.

Why it matters: The two channels will no longer be able to disseminate information to their followers via YouTube.

Details: Per YouTube, the Oath Keepers will no longer be able to use, own or create any other YouTube channels, and YouTube will remove content or delete new channels re-uploading content from the deleted accounts.

  • Choi said actions like those perpetrated by the Oath Keepers can harm the YouTube community and hurt trust from creators and users.
  • YouTube has taken down channels in the past of people who have been indicted for serious crimes.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneSophia Cai
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Senators propose bill to ban corporate PACs

Sens. Jon Ossoff and Mark Kelly. Photos: Chip Somodevilla (left), Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) will soon propose a bill prohibiting for-profit corporations from establishing and managing political action committees, according to a copy of the legislation obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The introduction of "The Ban Corporate PACs Act" comes amid heightened scrutiny on Capitol Hill regarding money in politics, including efforts to bar companies from influencing political campaigns and federal elections. It would likely face a court challenge and First Amendment concerns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

FAA clears more planes after 5G fears

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it had approved nearly 80% of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports with new 5G services after fears of signal interference limited 5G rollout.

Why it matters: The FAA approvals will help provide more certainty after the agency raised fears that 5G signals could reduce the accuracy of certain equipment, known as radio altimeters, that helps planes land and take off in inclement weather.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton stock tanks on report of production halt

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Peloton stock fell by as much as 25% on Thursday, following a CNBC report that the connected fitness company will temporarily halt production on its bikes and treadmills.

Why it matters: Peloton is viewed by many as a proxy for consumer behavior in the pandemic era, as its popularity surged when gyms closed and people wanted to exercise at home.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

