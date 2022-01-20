Sign up for our daily briefing

Prosecutors: Oath Keepers stockpiled weapons cache in Jan. 6 plot

Shawna Chen

A member of the Oath Keepers in military tactical gear at the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg via Getty Images

A group of Oath Keepers stockpiled an arsenal of rifles and ammunition just outside D.C. as part of an operation to stop the presidential transition of power on Jan. 6, prosecutors allege in a new court filing.

Why it matters: The details were revealed in a memo seeking pretrial detention of Ed Vallejo, one of 11 Oah Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the Capitol insurrection. The group had allegedly planned on bringing in the additional weapons to violently prevent certification of President Biden's election.

Details: Prosecutors allege the Oath Keepers amassed firearms, ammunition, tactical gear and 30 days' worth of essential supplies in Arlington, Virginia — right across the river from D.C. — in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

  • In the hotel that served as their base, the group stockpiled "at least three luggage carts’ worth of gun boxes, rifle cases, and suitcases filled with ammunition," according to the prosecutors.
  • They are is accused of organizing into regional teams tasked with transporting the materials into D.C. and ensuring these groups were staged nearby.
  • The arsenal was ultimately "unnecessary" since the Oath Keepers were able to breach the Capitol with the pro-Trump mob, the court filing states.

Go deeper: By the numbers: Jan. 6 one year later

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats join Biden to pivot Build Back Better strategy

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A growing number of Senate Democrats are urging their colleagues to begin paring back the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda to salvage what they can, abandoning hopes of the transformational to achieve the possible.

Why it matters: Democrats are desperate to notch a win. President Biden's popularity is sagging in the polls, the pandemic is raging and the party's record of passing crucial legislation has been muddled. Biden himself conceded during his news conference Wednesday that passing the parts was more likely than getting the whole.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: White House eyes vaccine mandate for migrants

A migrant receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Mexico before continuing to the U.S. border. Photo: Luis Barron/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The White House is considering requiring migrants aged 5 and older to receive a coronavirus vaccination as a condition for crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to await court hearings, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has been offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in immigration detention centers or shelters but hasn't yet offered it to other migrants who've crossed the border — much less required it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: The end of the Omicron wave is in sight — Transplants rebound from COVID lull — Omicron hits American hospitals disproportionately hard
  2. Vaccines: WHO: No evidence that healthy children, teens need boosters — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America — Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling
  3. Politics: Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies— Government website for free COVID tests launches early
  4. World: WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

