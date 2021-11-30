Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios
We found out today that this year’s biggest online shopping day was smaller than last year’s — and that’s OK.
Why it matters: The pandemic pushed more people to shop more online more often, prompting companies to spread deals out throughout the year to attract those dollars.
- Retailers aren't complaining because spreading out sales reduces strain on supply chains and the risk of upset customers.
State of play: Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy were among major retailers who held Black Friday-like promotions around the same time this summer.
- Amazon, specifically, noted that its Prime Day moved to June from July this year to avoid holiday transportation snags amid broader supply chain issues.
By the numbers: Nearly half of shoppers said they’d already dipped into pre-Thanksgiving deals this year, according to a study by the National Retail Federation.
- Holiday shopping is still expected to grow between 8.5% and 10.5% from last year, per NRF.
What they're saying: "If you don't have to ship everything at once, you can better manage your costs. And if you can space out when you sell things, you don't have to stock your inventory all at once," Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, tells Axios.
- Retailers that can "execute a slow burn with lower discounts" could also keep higher margins, he added.
The big picture: Spreading out sales lowers the pressure for any singular day to outperform, which some companies will find to be helpful in more volatile economic times, says Schreiner.
The bottom line: Thanksgiving weekend into Cyber Monday is no longer the kickoff to the holiday shopping season — it is the halfway point, Katherine Cullen, a senior director at the National Retail Federation, tells Axios.