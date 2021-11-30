Sign up for our daily briefing

Retailers see upside to slower Cyber Monday

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

We found out today that this year’s biggest online shopping day was smaller than last year’s — and that’s OK. 

Why it matters: The pandemic pushed more people to shop more online more often, prompting companies to spread deals out throughout the year to attract those dollars. 

  • Retailers aren't complaining because spreading out sales reduces strain on supply chains and the risk of upset customers.

State of play: Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy were among major retailers who held Black Friday-like promotions around the same time this summer. 

  • Amazon, specifically, noted that its Prime Day moved to June from July this year to avoid holiday transportation snags amid broader supply chain issues.

By the numbers: Nearly half of shoppers said they’d already dipped into pre-Thanksgiving deals this year, according to a study by the National Retail Federation.

  • Holiday shopping is still expected to grow between 8.5% and 10.5% from last year, per NRF.

What they're saying: "If you don't have to ship everything at once, you can better manage your costs. And if you can space out when you sell things, you don't have to stock your inventory all at once," Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, tells Axios.

  • Retailers that can "execute a slow burn with lower discounts" could also keep higher margins, he added.

The big picture: Spreading out sales lowers the pressure for any singular day to outperform, which some companies will find to be helpful in more volatile economic times, says Schreiner.

The bottom line: Thanksgiving weekend into Cyber Monday is no longer the kickoff to the holiday shopping season — it is the halfway point, Katherine Cullen, a senior director at the National Retail Federation, tells Axios. 

Go deeper

Richard Collings
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Spending on Cyber Monday falls 1.4%

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The verdict is in on Cyber Monday — the biggest online shopping day of the year — and consumers rendered a split decision. Spending for the day slid 1.4% versus 2020, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, as shoppers clicked less, but overall spending is up.

Why it matters: Supply chain disruption, pent-up pandemic demand and routines shaken up by remote work have all changed shopping habits. Industry observers say the way consumers shop now is another step in the transition to a new normal in retail.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's supply chain offense heats up

President Biden meets with CEOs in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration’s supply chain offensive expanded yesterday, as the country entered the height of the holiday shopping season.

Catch up quick: The Federal Trade Commission launched a study into the role competition plays in supply chain issues and how those issues might cause consumer hardship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alissa Widman Neese
Nov 29, 2021 - Axios Columbus

A Columbus-area holiday shopping guide

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The holiday shopping season is in full frenzy once again and shopping locally offers a chance to support our area's economy while crossing items off somebody's wish list.

Why it matters: This year's holiday season is one of the most important ever for Columbus' small business community according to Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

