Spending on Cyber Monday falls 1.4%

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The verdict is in on Cyber Monday — the biggest online shopping day of the year — and consumers rendered a split decision. Spending for the day slid 1.4% versus 2020, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, as shoppers clicked less, but overall spending is up.

Why it matters: Supply chain disruption, pent-up pandemic demand and routines shaken up by remote work have all changed shopping habits. Industry observers say the way consumers shop now is another step in the transition to a new normal in retail.

The big picture: While Monday's tally was the first time online sales fell since Adobe began tracking the data in 2012, overall spend from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 is expected to hit $207 billion, which would represent record gains of 10%.

  • Spending climbed in the days before the Thanksgiving holiday amidst a drumbeat of coverage about supply chain snarls, spurring consumers to start shopping early.

By the numbers: Cyber Monday saw total sales of $10.7 billion this year, down from $10.8 billion in 2020.

  • During Cyber Week, which begins on Thanksgiving and ends on Cyber Monday, spending totaled $33.9 billion, which is also a decrease of 1.4%.
  • Yes, but: Shoppers have shelled out $109.8 billion since November 1, up 11.9% versus the same period a year prior.
  • This dovetails with reports that shoppers flocked to physical stores on Black Friday, even as digital commerce slipped.

Bottom line: Despite the decline, Cyber Monday is still a big deal and a primary barometer of consumer behavior during the holiday shopping season.

Erin Doherty
Nov 27, 2021 - Economy & Business

Black Friday in-store shopping up from 2020 but trails pre-pandemic levels

Shoppers carry their purchases during Black Friday shopping at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Ill., on Nov. 26. Photo: Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images

More shoppers flocked to stores on Black Friday this year compared to last, but online shopping was lower than expected, according to data from Friday.

Driving the news: Online shopping was on the lower end of what was expected, largely because people had been ringing up their shopping carts earlier in the year in an effort to skirt potential supply chain issues, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

Axios
Nov 26, 2021 - Economy & Business

In photos: Americans hit stores for Black Friday

Shoppers walk through Macy's department store in New York City on Black Friday. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Shoppers across the nation flocked to malls and major retailers Friday in search of "Black Friday" deals. About 158 million people were expected to shop in stores or online between Thursday and the end of the day Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Why it matters: Retailers hope a desire to return to holiday traditions will translate to big spending during the annual post-Thanksgiving sales events, even in the face of supply chain issues and rising prices due to inflation, as Axios' Hope King reported.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Nov 29, 2021 - Economy & Business

Thanksgiving box office shows theaters have long road to recovery

Disney's "Encanto." Photo: Disney

Box office ticket sales over the Thanksgiving holiday show that consumer confidence in moviegoing is slowly improving but not enough to bring the struggling theater industry back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, if ever.

Why it matters: "We may have to temper expectations a bit" for next year, said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

