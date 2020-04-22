2 hours ago - Health

Cuomo says Trump agreed to push for state funding in next coronavirus bill

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Wednesday that President Trump agreed during a meeting at the White House to work "very hard" to include funding for state governments in the next coronavirus relief package.

Yes, but: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he prefers states be allowed to declare bankruptcy rather than receive federal bailouts.

  • "I said yesterday we’re going to push the pause button here, because I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments need to be thoroughly evaluated," McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt.
  • "There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations."

Why it matters: Cuomo has been among the loudest voices sounding the alarm over state budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats sought to add state funding to the interim coronavirus bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

  • Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) have proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included in Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

What Cuomo said:

"Help small businesses, that's great. But you have to help state governments because state governments fund the people that the federal government can't fund. State and local governments — we're funding police, fire, teachers, schools. You can't just ignore them. ... We talked to the president about that. The president gets it. He's going to work very hard in the next piece of legislation."

Alayna Treene

Senate passes $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters at the Capitol. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate passed a $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill via voice vote on Tuesday after more than a week of intense negotiations between the Trump administration and Congress.

Why it matters: The agreement will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus bill's emergency loan program for small businesses, and provide billions for hospitals and expanded coronavirus testing.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 45,000 early Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 825,000 people and over 75,500 have recovered from the virus in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 4.1 million tests have been conducted.

