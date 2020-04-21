21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House and Congress reach interim coronavirus funding deal

Alayna Treene

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters at the Capitol. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

After more than a week of intense negotiations, the Trump administration and Congress reached a deal Tuesday on a $484 interim coronavirus funding bill.

Why it matters: The agreement will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus bill's emergency loan program for small businesses, and deliver billions for aid to hospitals and expanded coronavirus testing.

The state of play: The final legislative text has been completed, and the Senate is hoping to pass the bill during a 4 p.m. pro forma session.

  • Meanwhile, members of the House are beginning to return to Washington for a vote, which could take place as early as Thursday.
  • President Trump urged Congress to pass the bill in a Tuesday tweet, signaling that he is ready for the legislative branch to move on to a fourth stimulus package..

By the numbers: The vast majority of the funds — $310 billion — is for replenishing the PPP, which dried up last week. Roughly $60 billion of that total will be allocated to small lenders and community banks. The rest includes ...

Worth noting: One of the biggest issues that the PPP faced in the rollout of the program was that small businesses in underserved communities struggled to compete with bigger businesses that had existing relationships with banks.

  • This bill has carve-outs so that community businesses and lenders don’t have to fight bigger businesses and banks for the same funding, a provision that Democrats fought hard for.

What's missing: The deal does not include $150 billion in aid for state and local governments that Democrats were seeking.

  • But Schumer told CNN that the White House agreed to use leftover funding to replenish state and local revenues.

Read the bill text.

