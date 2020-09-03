59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo calls Trump threat to cut city funds "cheap" and "illegal"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a July briefing in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) pushed back against President Trump late Wednesday after he singled out New York in a memo threatening to cut funding to "anarchist jurisdictions."

What he's saying: "It's cheap, it's political, it's gratuitous, and it's illegal," Cuomo told reporters, per multiple reports. He also said Trump was now "persona non grata" in his city of birth. "Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him," Cuomo said of his fellow Queens native. "The best thing he did for New York City was leave."

Rebecca Falconer
Politics & Policy

Trump issues memo to cut funding from "anarchist" Democratic cities

President Trump during a speech in Wilmington N.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum on Wednesday titled "Reviewing Funding to State and Local Government Recipients That Are Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction in American Cities."

Why it matters: The review threatens to withdraw federal funding for any "anarchist" jurisdiction" it finds "disempowers or defunds police departments." The memo specifically mentions the Democratic-controlled cities of Portland, Oregon; Washington, Seattle, and New York.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 26,036,255 — Total deaths: 863,119 — Total recoveries: 17,294,713Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,114,406 — Total deaths: 185,744 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Vaccine: CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November.
  4. Health: America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future — Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
  6. Politics: Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions.
Rebecca Falconer
Politics & Policy

Demonstrators protest death of Black man restrained by police in N.Y.

Dozens of demonstrators in Rochester, New York, were protesting into the night Wednesday over police who put a hood over the head of a Black man who died seven days later, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was investigating the March 30 death of Daniel Prude. His face was pushed into the pavement for two minutes as police detained him, per the NYT. His brother said Wednesday called police to say he was having a mental health issue.

