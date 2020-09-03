Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) pushed back against President Trump late Wednesday after he singled out New York in a memo threatening to cut funding to "anarchist jurisdictions."

What he's saying: "It's cheap, it's political, it's gratuitous, and it's illegal," Cuomo told reporters, per multiple reports. He also said Trump was now "persona non grata" in his city of birth. "Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him," Cuomo said of his fellow Queens native. "The best thing he did for New York City was leave."