Cuomo announces new rules to protect nursing homes from coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced new rules and restrictions to protect nursing homes from the coronavirus at a press briefing Sunday.

Why it matters: Cuomo has faced growing backlash in recent days for failing to address the extreme vulnerabilities presented by nursing homes and long-term facilities, where the coronavirus has killed at least 5,380 residents and workers in New York alone, according to the New York Times.

The state of play: The new protocols require nursing homes to transfer patients to another facility if they are unable to fully care for them with appropriate staffing, PPE and quarantine capacity. The same rules apply for homes that are not able to properly care for patients that test positive for COVID-19.

  • Nursing home staff must be tested for the coronavirus twice a week.
  • Hospitals can no longer discharge a patient to a nursing home unless they've tested negative for the coronavirus.
  • Nursing homes that do not follow the procedures will lose their license.

The big picture: New York had previously limited visitation to nursing homes except for end-of-life visits, in addition to requiring staff to use PPE and other standard precautionary measures.

  • However, Cuomo was criticized for shutting out ombudsmen — government-appointed advocate for nursing home patients — and requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients against the advice of public health officials.
  • State Senate Republicans claimed that Cuomo's policies “imported the virus into places that house New York’s most vulnerable," per Politico.

What they're saying:

"This virus uses nursing homes. They are ground zero. They are vulnerable population in the vulnerable location. It's. a congregation of vulnerable people. ... If a nursing home operator does not follow these procedures, they will lose their license. Well that's harsh. No. Harsh is having a nursing home resident who doesn't get the appropriate care. That's what's harsh. 
— Gov. Cuomo

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visu

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country should "brace for the pandemic's second wave," as the country confirmed 34 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday — the highest daily number in a month.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 279,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Florida surged past 40,000 on Saturday, state health figures show.

Why it matters: Case numbers in Florida have jumped since Monday, when the state eased restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. There have been 802 new cases and 46 more deaths in Florida since Friday.

Top Trump health officials in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

CDC director Robert Redfield and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci attend a White House coronavirus briefing. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci has begun a "modified quarantine" after making a "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told CNN and the New York Times Saturday.

Driving the news: CDC director Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are in self-quarantine after a similar COVID-19 exposure, officials confirmed earlier Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the virus this week.

