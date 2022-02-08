Crain Communications invests in Front Office Sports

FOS, the sports business news publisher formerly known as Front Office Sports, has received a new growth equity funding round from Crain Communications, valuing the company at around $25 million dollars, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Why it matters: Crain Communications is a holding group for many smaller industry publications, including Ad Age, Automotive News and Modern Healthcare.

Details: As part of the deal, KC Crain — president and chief executive officer for Crain Communications — will join the FOS board of directors, per a press statement.

Be smart: FOS is primarily a newsletter subscription company that makes money via sponsorships. The company added its subscription product last year.

The big picture: Front Office Sports rebrands to FOS