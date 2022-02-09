U.S. inflation expected to climb again

Sign up for our daily briefing
The next round of inflation chatter will kick 0ff on Thursday, when the Consumer Price Index for January is released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
State of play: Economists think it will show prices in January were up 7.3% compared to last year. If they're right, it'll be the fastest price rise since early 1982.
Why it matters: Inflation is the single most important issue for investors to understand this year.
- If prices continue to arrive higher than economists — and the Federal Reserve — expect, then the central bank could raise rates fast. That's something hardly anyone has been expecting.
- It was just such a realization — that the Fed was going to lift rates soon — that pushed the market to one of the ugliest starts on record this year. The S&P 500 was down by nearly 10% at times in January.
- It's since clawed back a fair bit and is about 5% lower.
What we're watching: The two largest drivers of the surprisingly high inflation in recent months have been the costs of shelter — up 4% in 2021 — and used cars — up 37%(!). Any big moves in those categories could translate into a big swing in the official reading on prices.