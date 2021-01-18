Sign up for our daily briefing

Cowboys for Trump founder arrested over Capitol riot

Otero County Commission Chairman and Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin rides his horse on 5th Avenue in New York City last May. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

A New Mexico County commissioner who founded the "Cowboys for Trump" group was arrested and charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., Sunday after returning to participate in inauguration protests.

What they're saying: Couy Griffin, of Otero County, N.M., told FBI agents he got "caught up" in the Capitol siege and remained outside the building, but video posted to his Facebook page shows him in restricted areas of the complex, according to an affidavit.

The big picture: Griffin pushed his way past the building's security barriers and onto an outside deck, where he used a bullhorn to lead the mob in a prayer, prosecutors say.

  • They allege Griffin posted videos to his Facebook page indicating that he planned to return to the Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this Wednesday.
  • He allegedly said in one video that upon his return they "could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps" as where the violence took place.
  • "If we do, then it's going to be a sad day, because there’s going to be blood running out of that building," Griffin said, according to the court documents.
  • Griffin said his group could "plant our flag" on the desks of President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), per the affidavit.

For the record: Griffin has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
Jan 16, 2021 - Technology

Tech scrambles to derail inauguration threats

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tech companies are sharing more information with law enforcement in a frantic effort to prevent violence around the inauguration, after the government was caught flat-footed by the Capitol siege.

Between the lines: Tech knows it will be held accountable for any further violence that turns out to have been planned online if it doesn't act to stop it.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protests outside fortified capitols draw only small groups

Armed members of the far-right extremist group the Boogaloo Bois near the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing on Jan. 17. About 20 protesters showed up, AP notes. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Small groups of protesters rallied outside fortified statehouses over the weekend ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.

The big picture: Some protests attracted armed members of far-right extremist groups but there were no reports of clashes, as had been feared. The National Guard and law enforcement outnumbered demonstrators, as security was heightened around the U.S. to avoid a repeat of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, per AP.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations before leaving office

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump plans to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

Why it matters: This is a continuation of the president's controversial December spree that saw full pardons granted to more than two dozen people — including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, longtime associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

  • The pardons set to be issued before Trump exits the White House will be a mix of criminal justice ones and pardons for people connected to the president, the sources said.
  • CNN first reported this news.

