Cowboys for Trump founder arrested over Capitol riot

A New Mexico County commissioner who founded the "Cowboys for Trump" group was arrested and charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., Sunday after returning to participate in inauguration protests.

What they're saying: Couy Griffin, of Otero County, N.M., told FBI agents he got "caught up" in the Capitol siege and remained outside the building, but video posted to his Facebook page shows him in restricted areas of the complex, according to an affidavit.

The big picture: Griffin pushed his way past the building's security barriers and onto an outside deck, where he used a bullhorn to lead the mob in a prayer, prosecutors say.

They allege Griffin posted videos to his Facebook page indicating that he planned to return to the Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this Wednesday.

He allegedly said in one video that upon his return they "could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps" as where the violence took place.

"If we do, then it's going to be a sad day, because there’s going to be blood running out of that building," Griffin said, according to the court documents.

Griffin said his group could "plant our flag" on the desks of President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), per the affidavit.

For the record: Griffin has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry

