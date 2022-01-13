Sign up for our daily briefing

The cost of testing

Axios
Expand chart
Note: Prices vary within countries. France and Malaysia prices reflect legal price caps. Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average cost of a single at-home rapid COVID test is about $12 in the U.S., more than twice the cost of a test in France and more than three times as much as in India.

The big picture: Places like Canada and the U.K. make tests available for free.

  • However, health insurers in the U.S. will be required to reimburse costs for up to eight over-the-counter tests per covered person per month over-the-counter COVID tests starting this Saturday.

Go deeper

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Oct 1, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

Where you can get a COVID-19 test in D.C.

Photo: Tom Williams for CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

When I first needed a COVID-19 test last June, she waited three hours outside a firehouse testing site. Now, testing options across the city are more numerous, so where should patients go if they need one?

Why it matters: Testing is paramount to identifying COVID-19 infections and stopping the spread, even in fully vaccinated people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
18 hours ago - Health

WHO chief: “We must not allow this virus a free ride"

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries against becoming complacent in the fight against COVID-19 at a press briefing Wednesday, as cases soar worldwide.

Why it matters: As many countries are beginning to emphasize learning to live with the virus, Tedros cautioned the dangers of this approach given how much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 hours ago - Health

Quebec tax on unvaccinated Canadians drives surge in vaccine appointments

Quebec Premier François Legault. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Quebec health officials said Wednesday bookings for COVID-19 vaccine first-dose appointments have jumped — with some 7,000 residents signing up after they announced plans to tax people who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons.

The big picture: Quebec Premier François Legault said the Canadian province would impose a health tax on residents who refuse to get their first dose in the coming weeks that would be more than $100, per CBC News.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow