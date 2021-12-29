Sign up for our daily briefing

Rapid COVID test companies lobby for Medicare coverage

Bob Herman

Abbott's rapid COVID test. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The largest manufacturers of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests have created a new lobbying group that is urging Medicare to pay for their tests, according to federal lobbying disclosures.

Why it matters: Rapid tests have become increasingly important for people to monitor infections as the Omicron variant takes hold, but the costs and supply of tests have been a sticking point for many people.

Details: Five of the largest makers of rapid COVID tests — Abbott, Becton Dickinson, eMed, Quidel and Visby Medical — started the At-home COVID Testing, or ACT, Coalition with the express purpose of "seeking Medicare coverage and payment" for rapid COVID tests, according to lobbying documents.

  • The companies did not immediately respond to interview requests.

Driving the news: The Biden administration just bought 500 million rapid COVID tests, and any American can get a test delivered by mail for free via a federal website starting in January.

Yes, but: Medicare was not part of the White House's rapid test rollout even though manufacturers have been working with federal officials for months to have Medicare pay for the tests, according to a source familiar with the ACT Coalition.

Between the lines: For PCR COVID tests, which require people to go to a hospital, pharmacy or testing site, Medicare and private insurers cover them at no cost under federal law.

  • But for rapid tests, people buy them out of pocket at pharmacies or retailers and eat the costs, assuming the tests are available and if local health agencies aren't providing them for free.

What we're hearing: Testing companies want Medicare to cover rapid tests for free like how the program covers certain durable medical equipment, like diabetes test strips, instead of having Medicare patients submit receipts, according to the source.

  • In that situation, Medicare patients could pick up a rapid test from their pharmacy or have it mailed to their home, and their pharmacy or supplier would bill the government.
  • However, federal watchdogs have repeatedly raised concerns about inappropriate and fraudulent billing for Medicare-covered supplies.

What to watch: Federal guidance on rapid test reimbursement is supposed to come out no later than Jan. 15, and based on recent comments from Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the formation of this lobbying group, it's possible Medicare coverage could be part of it.

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Health

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on face masks, which advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal court on Tuesday denied the state of Oklahoma's lawsuit attempting to block enforcement of the Pentagon's vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Driving the news: District Judge Stephen Friot said Oklahoma's attempt was "without merit," ultimately finding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — and the Biden administration — has the constitutional authority to enforce a vaccination mandate.

Erin Doherty
Dec 28, 2021 - Politics & Policy

NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost

Students line up Sept. 27 at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The nation's largest school system will double COVID-19 PCR testing next week to allow asymptomatic students who test negative for the virus to stay in school, even if they've been in close contact with someone who tested positive, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The policy change comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, leading some school districts to return to remote learning.

