"Netherlands is closing down": PM announces strict, five-week lockdown

Despite a call by authorities to stay home to avoid crowds, people flock to the city centres to get their last necessities before a severe lockdown is installed from Dec. 15 until Jan. 19. Photo: Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency via Getty

The Netherlands will enter a tough lockdown this week in one of Europe’s most restrictive attempts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a televised address Monday.

Why it matters: As COVID-19 continues to make a comeback in Europe, countries have taken measures to reduce travel and risk of contact ahead of the holiday season.

  • Cases in the Netherlands surged after Dec. 5 celebrations of Saint Nicholas’ birthday, despite the country's current partial lockdown, Reuters reported.
  • The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in The Netherlands has almost doubled from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13, per AP.

Details: Starting Tuesday, daycare centers, gyms, museums, zoos, cinemas, beauty salons and other nonessential businesses will close until at least Jan. 19.

  • Outside gatherings will be limited to two people, unless it's members of the same household.
  • The government is also urging residents to limit the number of guests to their home to no more than two people. The rules will be relaxed Dec. 24-27 when three guests will be allowed.
  • Schools must also switch to remote learning from Wednesday until at least Jan. 18.
  • Supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will stay open.

What he’s saying: “The Netherlands is closing down,” Rutte said in announcing the new measures, per Reuters.

  • “We realise the gravity of our decisions, right before Christmas,” he added as protesters banged pots and pans outside.
  • “We have to bite through this very sour apple before things get better."

The big picture: The Netherlands is the latest European country to implement strict measures.

  • Bars and restaurants in London and surrounding areas will be forced to close beginning Wednesday as the region is placed under England's highest alert for coronavirus restrictions.
  • Germany is also set to go into a strict lockdown this week, with all nonessential stores, services and schools forced to closed.

Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - Health

Trump says he will take COVID-19 vaccine, but reverses plan to give WH staff priority

President Trump during the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on Dec. 8. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday night that he's stopped an administration directive to give White House staff the COVID-19 vaccine as a priority, but he will get inoculated against the virus "at the appropriate time."

Why it matters: NIAID director Anthony Fauci says 75%–80% of Americans need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to achieve herd immunity. Vaccine adoption is a matter of trust, and trust in most institutions has hit generational lows.

Orion Rummler
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. officials prioritized to receive COVID vaccine

UPS employees move shipping containers of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 13. Photo: Michael Clevenger - Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus vaccinations for U.S. officials across the country's three branches of government have been given top priority, National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: There are a limited number of COVID vaccines currently in production, and the CDC recommends that the highest-risk groups — health care workers and long-term care facility residents — should be first in line to get vaccinated.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

Determining which essential workers to vaccinate first

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's generally agreed that essential workers should be toward the front of the coronavirus vaccine line due to their high risk of infection, but states will soon have to decide how to order different occupations.

Why it matters: Millions of Americans are considered essential workers, but not all of them can be at the front of the vaccine line when there will be such a limited initial supply.

