The Netherlands will enter a tough lockdown this week in one of Europe’s most restrictive attempts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a televised address Monday.

Why it matters: As COVID-19 continues to make a comeback in Europe, countries have taken measures to reduce travel and risk of contact ahead of the holiday season.

Cases in the Netherlands surged after Dec. 5 celebrations of Saint Nicholas’ birthday, despite the country's current partial lockdown, Reuters reported.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in The Netherlands has almost doubled from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13, per AP.

Details: Starting Tuesday, daycare centers, gyms, museums, zoos, cinemas, beauty salons and other nonessential businesses will close until at least Jan. 19.

Outside gatherings will be limited to two people, unless it's members of the same household.

The government is also urging residents to limit the number of guests to their home to no more than two people. The rules will be relaxed Dec. 24-27 when three guests will be allowed.

Schools must also switch to remote learning from Wednesday until at least Jan. 18.

Supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will stay open.

What he’s saying: “The Netherlands is closing down,” Rutte said in announcing the new measures, per Reuters.

“We realise the gravity of our decisions, right before Christmas,” he added as protesters banged pots and pans outside.

“We have to bite through this very sour apple before things get better."

The big picture: The Netherlands is the latest European country to implement strict measures.