London to close bars and restaurants as virus surge triggers toughest restrictions

Protests against coronavirus lockdowns and vaccinations in Parliament Square in London, England, on Dec. 14. Photo: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bars and restaurants in London and surrounding areas will be forced to close beginning Wednesday as the region is placed under England's highest alert for coronavirus restrictions, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

The big picture: Although Europe has beaten back a steep rise in coronavirus cases, several countries are issuing strict lockdowns over the holidays. London is seeing "very sharp, exponential rises" in coronavirus cases, and will be forced to enter the strictest of England's three-tier lockdown system, Hancock said.

  • The United Kingdom has reported the sixth-most coronavirus deaths in the world, per Johns Hopkins data.
  • The U.K. last week began to administer Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to health care workers and the elderly after becoming the first country in the world to authorize it for emergency use.

What they're saying: "It is recommended that people should minimize travel unless it's necessary in a Tier 3 area, and should minimize travel where it's necessary to a Tier 3 area," Hancock said.

  • "We have taken this action to try to protect people and to try to slow the spread of this virus," he added.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. officials prioritized to receive COVID vaccine

UPS employees move shipping containers of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 13. Photo: Michael Clevenger - Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus vaccinations for U.S. officials across the country's three branches of government have been given top priority, National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: There are a limited number of COVID vaccines currently in production, and the CDC recommends that the highest-risk groups — health care workers and long-term care facility residents — should be first in line to get vaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Surge in border crossings spells early test for Biden’s immigration plans

A plaque commemorating President Donald Trump on the border wall. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.

Driving the news: Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan — a Trump appointee with hardline immigration views — sought to blame the increase in the waning days of the administration on the courts and President-elect Joe Biden's stated immigration platform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

No one has cracked the bull market IPO code

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The 2020 unicorn IPO stampede has hit a speedbump, with gaming platform Roblox postponing its IPO until early 2021, and fintech Affirm likely to do the same.

What to know: Neither delay reflects soft investor interest or other concerns about the underlying businesses. Instead, they're about broader IPO market issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow