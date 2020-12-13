Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Germany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas to curb COVID-19 cases

Angela Merkel. Photo by Rainer Keuenhof-Pool/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday the country will go into a strict lockdown, shutting down all non-essential stores, services, and schools until Jan. 10th, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Europe's case count and death toll continue to climb. Germany hit a record number of deaths last week — 598 — which led to Merkel pleading with the nation to stay home and limit interactions over the holidays.

What they're saying: "If we have too many contacts now before Christmas, and that ends up making it the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we will have failed. We should not do that," Merkel said.

Worth noting: Part of the newly announced restrictions limit Christmas gatherings from 10 people to 5 people from two different households. The order also bans alcohol in public places and requires prior registration for Christmas church services.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Health

In photos: U.S. health care workers on the pandemic frontlines

Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the COVID-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on Dec. 4. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

The first truckloads of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were set to leave a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday for distribution across the U.S., offering hope that a mass rollout will alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical staff.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations are soaring and surging case numbers surpassed 16 million Saturday. Some 3 million vaccine doses are being distributed this week. Health care workers are being prioritized for inoculations. NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed to Axios there's still a fair way to go, with 75%–80% of Americans needing to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Health

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. ships out from Pfizer facility

The first U.S. batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine left a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, per CNN, days after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the inoculation.

Driving the news: UPS and FedEx will deliver 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to about 150 locations in all 50 states by Monday and to another 450 sites between Tuesday and Wednesday, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is with Operation Warp Speed.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: First batch of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. ships out from a Pfizer facility.
  2. Health: Meet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  5. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow