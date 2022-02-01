Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

Axios

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

COVID is likely to cause a decline in the viewership, fanfare, and prestige usually associated with hosting the Olympics.

The big picture: Empty stadiums, a ban on foreign visitors, and a COVID-powered migration among global viewers away from TV and to streaming are likely to reduce the attention Beijing was hoping to garner from the Games.

Details: China's strict zero-COVID policy has led the country's officials to prohibit foreign spectators, as well as most Chinese fans.

  • A "closed loop" system will isolate all Olympic participants and personnel from local residents.
  • Some governments have said they won't be sending delegations of officials due to COVID.

The Chinese government planned to use the Olympics for the global debut of its new national digital currency, and pressured McDonalds, Nike, and other big-name brands to accept payments in the new currency during the Games.

  • But the lack of foreign visitors and the isolation of Olympic participants will put in a dent in the high-profile rollout Beijing had intended.
  • The digital yuan will still be one of just three payment methods that foreign athletes can use at Olympic venues.

Background: U.S. TV viewership of the Tokyo Olympics last year suffered as many U.S. viewers switched to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu during the pandemic. NBC, which has U.S. rights to broadcast the Olympics, still primarily relied on TV for its Olympic broadcast and its new platform Peacock, the only streaming platform to show the Olympics, did not many attract viewers.

  • The lack of fans in the stands, and the accompanying cheering and sense of shared experience, also reduced excitement among viewers.
  • It also eliminated what is usually one of the most important and viral shots from Olympics, the video of family members of athletes sitting in the stands and then reacting to their athlete's victory.

To address these issues at the Beijing Olympics, NBC is going to simulcast athletes' family members watching from home in hopes of catching moments of joy and excitement.

What to watch: Tokyo was the first TikTok Olympics. In Beijing, viral TikTok videos from athletes may help bring back some of the viewership and excitement.

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 mins ago - Health

Over 1 million years of life lost to drug overdoses

Expand chart
Data: Hall et. al, JAMA 2020; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses over five years, according to a study published in JAMA.

What they found: About 3,300 adolescents ages 10–19 years old died of an unintentional drug overdose in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, representing about 187,078 years of life lost, researchers from Ohio State University said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Jacob Knutson
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. traffic deaths rise at record pace

Police investigating a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos, California, on Jan. 5. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through September 2021, an increase of about 12%, according to new government data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The data represents the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which has been in use since 1975.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Zachary Basu
48 mins ago - World

Putin: U.S. and NATO have "ignored" Russia's main security demands

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the U.S. and NATO had "ignored" Russia's main security demands in written responses transmitted to the Kremlin last week.

Why it matters: The comments mark the first time Putin has publicly discussed the crisis stemming from Russia's military buildup near Ukraine since Dec. 23, before a flurry of diplomacy with the West over Moscow's demands for a freeze on NATO expansion.

Go deeper (2 min. read)