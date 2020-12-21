California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was back in quarantine Sunday night after coming into contact with a staffer tested positive COVID-19, a spokesperson told local media.

The big picture: Newsom tested negative along with other members of staff on Sunday, but he's following state guidelines and entering a 10-day quarantine, his office said in a statement to outlets. "The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days," per the statement. Newsom last went into quarantine in November after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.