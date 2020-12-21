Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

California governor in quarantine again after staffer tests positive for virus

Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to the media in Los Angeles in October. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was back in quarantine Sunday night after coming into contact with a staffer tested positive COVID-19, a spokesperson told local media.

The big picture: Newsom tested negative along with other members of staff on Sunday, but he's following state guidelines and entering a 10-day quarantine, his office said in a statement to outlets. "The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days," per the statement. Newsom last went into quarantine in November after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of COVID-19 variant

London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Canada became on Sunday evening the latest country to suspend travel from the United Kingdom, citing concerns after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England.

Driving the news: Dutch officials were first to impose the restrictions after they identified at least one case of the same variant in the Netherlands. France, Germany, Italy, the Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have announced similar U.K. travel bans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
14 hours ago - Health

U.S. surgeon general: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday there are "no indications" that a new strain of COVID-19, said to be identified in England, will slow U.S. vaccination efforts.

Driving the news: Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced plans to restrict travel from the U.K. due to concerns over the new variant, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "may be up to 70% more transmissible" than the original version of the disease.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations, U.S. surgeon general says.
  2. Vaccine: First shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sent in the U.S.
  3. Business: Instacart is latest gig company to request early vaccines for workers.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of coronavirus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow