California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted late Sunday that he and his family have gone into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Driving the news: Newsom said they learned that Friday that three of his children had come into contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the coronavirus. "Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today," Newsom said. "However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days."