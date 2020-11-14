California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has admitted he shouldn't have attended a birthday party with a dozen people at the French Laundry, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa County.

What he's saying: "While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” Newsom said in a statement.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Nov. 6 event was a 50th birthday party for Newsom friend and adviser Jason Kinney.

The state of play: California guidelines currently restrict gatherings, defined as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,” to no more than three households.