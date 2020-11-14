Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom conducts his weekly news conference on Monday. Photo: Office of the Governor via AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has admitted he shouldn't have attended a birthday party with a dozen people at the French Laundry, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa County.

What he's saying: "While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” Newsom said in a statement.

  • The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Nov. 6 event was a 50th birthday party for Newsom friend and adviser Jason Kinney.

The state of play: California guidelines currently restrict gatherings, defined as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,” to no more than three households.

  • As of Friday, the state reported 998,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and a total of 18,137 deaths since the pandemic began.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  3. Business: Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — COVID hits first cruise ship to return to Caribbean since pandemic stalled industry.
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Kehaulani Goo
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans find inequity in our education system

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±2.4% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A strong majority of Americans say our public education system is unequal, and half say the nation's schools aren't well equipped to help children of all races and ethnicities succeed, according to a new Axios-Ipsos survey.

Why it matters: As our nation becomes more diverse and confronts racial discrimination, Americans want our school systems to live up to the promise of providing a more equal opportunity for all children to succeed.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
6 hours ago - Technology

The military is calling in AI for support

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

For all our fears about Terminator-style killer robots, the aim of AI in the U.S. military is likely to be on augmenting humans, not replacing them.

Why it matters: AI has been described as the "third revolution" in warfare, after gunpowder and nuclear weapons. But every revolution carries risks, and even an AI strategy that focuses on assisting human warfighters will carry enormous operational and ethical challenges.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

