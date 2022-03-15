Skip to main content
Court denies Russian appeal against UEFA ban

Ivana Saric
A UEFA Europa League match between FC Zenit St. Petersburg and Real Betis Balompie at the Saint-Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia on Feb. 17. Photo: Igor Russak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The top court in sports ruled Tuesday to uphold the UEFA's ban on Russian soccer teams participating in European competitions, AP reports.

Catch up fast: UEFA and FIFA last month banned all Russian club and national teams from international competition "until further notice" in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

State of play: The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport is an "interim judgment" until a full appeal hearing can take place, writes AP.

  • CAS is also set to rule on a separate appeal from the Russian soccer federation to freeze its FIFA ban as soon as this week, per AP.
