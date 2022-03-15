Court denies Russian appeal against UEFA ban

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The top court in sports ruled Tuesday to uphold the UEFA's ban on Russian soccer teams participating in European competitions, AP reports.

Catch up fast: UEFA and FIFA last month banned all Russian club and national teams from international competition "until further notice" in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA also announced that it would move the 2022 Champions League final in May, one of the world's most prominent sports events, away from St. Petersburg after the invasion.

State of play: The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport is an "interim judgment" until a full appeal hearing can take place, writes AP.