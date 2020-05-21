8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Corporate debt issuance has already topped $1 trillion in 2020

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Barely five months into the year, U.S. investment-grade companies already have issued more than $1 trillion in debt — nearly as much as in all of 2019, which was well above average.

Why it matters: And buying shows no sign of letting up, thanks in large part to ultra-low interest rates and the Fed's promise of "no limit" purchases of Treasury, investment-grade corporate and even junk bonds.

What's happening: "Nearly $200 billion in debt has been issued in May so far as companies capitalize on growing risk-on attitudes," Bank of America research analysts said in a recent note to clients.

  • After $273 billion of outflows from bond funds in March, money has raced back into fixed income with positive inflows every week since mid-April, data from the Investment Company Institute show.

What to watch: Despite warnings of widespread downgrades, defaults and bankruptcies from various ratings agencies, credit analysts and the Fed itself, bond spreads are narrowing, indicating bullishness from investors as more of the U.S. economy opens for business.

  • "There's been a flood of issuance ... and the question is how much more can these spreads narrow," Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Société Générale, tells Axios. "My concern is that it seems like all this narrowing is a bit overdone."

Driving the news: Minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting released Wednesday showed the central bank contemplating a program to cap the yields on short- and medium-term Treasuries known as yield-curve control — a policy employed by the Bank of Japan and Reserve Bank of Australia.

  • That would ensure borrowing costs stay low and likely encourage even more debt issuance from companies.

What could go wrong: Already warning that the economic damage from the pandemic will be deep and long-lasting, the Fed's latest financial stability report highlights the risk added by the growing corporate debt binge to exacerbate the coronavirus-driven recession.

Of note: Highly indebted "zombie" companies — firms that don't earn enough revenue to pay the interest on their debt — are one out of every six U.S. companies and currently control nearly 2.2 million jobs.

Flashback: "High levels of corporate debt likely won’t cause an economic downturn, but they may accelerate one as highly leveraged companies fail, forcing layoffs, decreasing aggregate demand and creating a downward spiral of bankruptcies and further layoffs," the U.S. Joint Economic Committee wrote in October 2019.

  • The committee cited Fed chair Jerome Powell himself, noting, “[a]highly leveraged business sector could amplify any economic downturn as companies are forced to lay off workers and cut back on investments.”

Restaurants prepare for "distance eating"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Shorter menus, pricier food, less service, servers wearing masks and surgical gloves: The future of dining out looks far from festive.

Why it matters: Eating in restaurants is a creature comfort that matters a lot to many people, and the fact that the experience won't just go back to normal will unnerve and disappoint everyone who wishes the coronavirus would simply go away.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the South

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Several Southern states are seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases, moving them further away from an important target for safely reopening parts of their economies.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's reopening guidelines call for a consistent decline in new cases before proceeding with the process — and some states are proceeding even without clearing that threshold.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 5,011,467 — Total deaths: 328,368 — Total recoveries — 1,908,581Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,551,853 — Total deaths: 93,439 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: Confirmed deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationGlobal cases spike over 24 hours.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

