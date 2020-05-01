57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed's programs could lead to downgrades, defaults and bankruptcies

Data: Investing.com: Chart: Axios Visuals

The Fed has not yet begun buying corporate bonds through its announced special facilities, but just by announcing plans to take action has sparked rallies in bonds across the spectrum and improved market functioning.

Yes, but: "The Fed’s aggressive actions have benefited the markets in the short term. Longer term, however, we think there will be downgrades, defaults, and bankruptcies, particularly among companies that came into the downturn with high leverage," warns Ruta Ziverte, head of fixed income for William Blair.

  • With corporate debt markets again functioning smoothly, she expects to see a significant increase in bond issuance "as companies see their earnings decrease and sell more debt to raise funds," she says in a blog post.
  • "We expect this to result in more downgrades ... across the full ratings spectrum."

What's happening: More than $120 billion of investment-grade bonds have been downgraded to junk status this year, and approximately $300 billion of the lowest-rated investment-grade bonds are on watch for downgrades or have negative outlooks, Ziverte notes.

  • "We estimate that as much as $200 billion of debt (about 3.7% of the investment-grade market) could be downgraded over the next 12 to 18 months."

Central banks load up for a long war against coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The world's most powerful central banks made clear this week that they expect the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic to be deep and long-lasting and they are arming themselves for war.

Why it matters: We are entering an uncharted era of central banking that will see the Fed and its peers lend money directly to businesses, take unprecedented risks and directly support tremendous portions of the global economy.

Biden addresses Tara Reade allegation: "This never happened"

Biden at the last Democratic presidential debate in March. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden addressed allegations of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade for the first time Friday, saying in a statement: "They aren’t true. This never happened." Biden also said he’s requesting a search for Reade’s alleged written complaint from 1993 to make available to the public if it exists.

Why it matters: The presumptive Democratic nominee faced mounting pressure to personally address Reade's allegation — and release decades-old Senate personnel records — even as key women and women's groups have vouched for his character, endorsed his candidacy and lined up to be considered as his running mate.

Roger Federer reignites push for unification of men's and women's tennis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Roger Federer made headlines last week when he came out in support of merging the men's (ATP) and women's (WTA) tennis governing bodies into one, unified organization.

Why it matters: This has been a long-gestating issue within tennis, but having a voice as powerful as Federer's chime in — joined by the likes of Rafael Nadal and new ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi — has reignited the conversation. And, with tennis on hiatus, real progress might be achievable for the first time in decades.

