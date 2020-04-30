1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Fed commits to "whatever it takes" to help economy vs. coronavirus

Dion Rabouin

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fed chair Jerome Powell made clear the U.S. central bank had no plans to raise interest rates anytime soon and expects the economy to need monetary assistance for some time.

  • In his Wednesday remarks, Powell expressed concern about "considerable risks" to the economic outlook over the "medium term," which he defined as at least over the next year.

Why it matters: Powell and the Fed have been out in front of the global policy response to the coronavirus pandemic from day one, taking an abundance of precautionary action long before the impact of the virus was clear to most others.

Between the lines: The Fed's statement opened by saying the central bank "is committed to using its full range of tools," one of few notable changes from its policy statement last month, but one that set a clear tone.

  • "We are going to be very patient," Powell said during the press conference. "That means we are not going to be in any hurry to move rates up."

What it means: "The message appears to be that officials are planning on making the forward guidance more dovish, and with more specificity, before too long," analysts at TD Securities said in a note to clients.

  • That could potentially include: some inflation targeting, a plan to hold rates at zero until unemployment reaches a certain level, or yield curve control policies focused on holding U.S. interest rates near the zero lower bound, they added.
  • "We are keen to see the minutes in three weeks time."

The bottom line: "The Fed is committed to doing 'whatever it takes,' and more, just to make sure," BlackRock CIO of global fixed income Rick Rieder said in a note to clients, quoting former ECB president Mario Draghi's famous pledge during the eurozone debt crisis.

  • "The FOMC has at this meeting taken the opportunity to begin laying out the transition from emergency support of market functioning to a longer-term Large-Scale Asset Purchases regime."

Courtenay Brown

Fed says near-zero rates will remain until economy weathers coronavirus

Fed chair Powell at a press conference in early March. Photo: Mark Makela via Getty Images

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell painted a grim picture of the U.S. economy during a virtual press conference with reporters on Wednesday, but he said the Fed will act "forcefully, proactively and aggressively" to try to heed off the pain.

Why it matters: In a matter of weeks, stay-at-home orders and other restrictions to contain the coronavirus have pushed over 26 million Americans out of work and prompted the biggest economic contraction in over a decade. The Fed has made quick — and at times unprecedented — moves to shield the economy and keep critical markets functioning.

Updated Apr 29, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,260,964 — Total deaths: 231,808 — Total recoveries — 1,008,678Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,056,466 — Total deaths: 61,881 — Total recoveries — 125,636 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. Public health: The seasonal return of influenza is set to further complicate the pandemic — The coming clash over the first vaccines.
  4. States: More protests in Michigan over stay-at-home restrictions — Kemp to lift Georgia's shelter-in-place order at midnight — Hogan says Maryland National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea.
  5. Business: Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in coronavirus spending — Restaurants gingerly test how to return — Big Food is built to outlast smaller competitors.
  6. Trump administration: Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Trump says Biden should respond to Tara Reade allegations

President Trump addressed the sexual assault allegations against his likely 2020 opponent Joe Biden at a press conference Thursday, telling reporters: "I think that he should respond. It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Why it matters: Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women, did not directly attack Biden as many of his campaign surrogates and Republican allies have. Biden, whose campaign has denied Tara Reade's allegations, reportedly plans to directly address the allegations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy