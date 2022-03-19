Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

6. One hot industry: Corporate climate shepherds

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Pressure on big companies to disclose and slash carbon pollution is spawning a hot growth industry: sophisticated emissions accounting services.

Why it matters: Precisely tallying greenhouse gas output — and crafting strategies for reducing it — requires complex data gathering and analytics that many companies aren't equipped to do in-house.

