Why it matters: Precisely tallying greenhouse gas output — and crafting strategies for reducing it — requires complex data gathering and analytics that many companies aren't equipped to do in-house.

Pressure on big companies to disclose and slash carbon pollution is spawning a hot growth industry: sophisticated emissions accounting services.

That's especially true as companies look not only at their own emissions, but also emissions from other companies in their supply chains and from the use of their products.

Driving the news: Tech startups in the "carbon accounting" space have emerged in recent years, attracting significant venture funding and big customers.

Last year saw $356 million in new VC funding across 24 deals worldwide, up from $63 million and 12 deals in 2020, according to PitchBook data.

A number of startups pair carbon accounting software platforms with services to help companies cut emissions, such as finding renewables investments, cleaner supply chains or offsets.

But precise tracking of this space is hard, given the number of companies with overlapping but not identical missions.

A few examples:

Watershed , which helps companies calculate and cut emissions, raised $70 million in Series B funding in February. Customers include Twitter, Airbnb and DoorDash.

, which helps companies calculate and cut emissions, raised $70 million in Series B funding in February. Customers include Twitter, Airbnb and DoorDash. Persefoni , a carbon accounting platform with a heavy focus on helping banks and other financial institutions tally emissions in their portfolios, raised $101 in Series B money last fall.

, a carbon accounting platform with a heavy focus on helping banks and other financial institutions tally emissions in their portfolios, raised $101 in Series B money last fall. SupplyShift , which helps give companies a detailed window into their supply chain emissions and performance, raised $10 million in December.

, which helps give companies a detailed window into their supply chain emissions and performance, raised $10 million in December. Sweep, another company that helps clients measure, track and reduce emissions, announced a $22 million Series A round in December.

State of play: "The theoretical total addressable market is huge," said sustainable finance expert Daniel Firger, managing director at Great Circle Capital Advisors.

"There's a real pain point for many, many companies across many industries, financial or non-financial, to grapple with this new and complex data landscape," he said.

Here's why companies are seeking out emissions accounting and help with finding effective carbon-cutting methods:

There's growing investor and activist pressure to improve climate performance and show that they're making good on emissions-cutting promises.

There's also growing participation in voluntary bodies like the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), and the Science Based Targets initiative.

European disclosure regulations, as well as the coming Securities and Exchange Commission climate disclosure rule, are slated to be major drivers of accounting needs.

What we're watching: How the market shakes out. Startups are emerging and growing at a time when incumbent accounting giants are branching out into more climate-related offerings. For instance, EY this year announced its new EY Carbon division.

What they're saying: "Basically every dollar businesses spend is now going to be filtered through this lens of carbon impact," Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis said in an interview.

"That's because of investor demand. It's because of regulatory expectation. It's because of expectations from customers and employees," he said. "It's trillions and trillions of dollars per year that's going to change direction based on climate as a lens."

Francis said clients are using Watershed to figure out steps like redesigning supply chains, choosing new vendors, and changing materials and ingredients in products.

The bottom line: He said the key motivation is not just accounting, but working with companies to act on it.